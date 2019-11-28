Home

Ferguson (South Shields) At home with her family after a long illness on 19th November 2019
aged 79 years, Ann
(née Hazelton formerly Easdale).
Much loved mother of Liz,
Jolene and partners Ian
and Brad and a dearly loved
granny of Billy and Noah.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass in St. Bede's R/C Church, South Shields on
Thursday 5th December at 12 noon followed by cremation in South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Floral tributes may be sent to the Coop Funeralcare South Shields or donations if desired to Marie Curie, donation boxes will be provided after the services.
All enquiries Tel: 0191 455 5521.
All welcome back afterwards to
The Chameleon, South Shields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
