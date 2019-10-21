|
Darling Ann Edith OBE Peacefully and with serenity
on 15th October 2019,
after a short illness bravely borne.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
adored mother of Paul and Ian, mother in law of Camilla, grandmother of Alfie and Athena, aunt of Jacqueline, Heather and David. Funeral service at
South Shields Crematoirum
on Monday 28th October
at 2.00pm and afterwards
at Bravi, South Shields.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if so desired, to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019