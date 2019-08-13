Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Ann Darley Notice
DARLEY Ann Passed away suddenly on 5th August, aged 79.
Much loved wife of Derek, mum of Sonya and John,
mother in law to Ian and Emily, gran to Megan, Aidan,
Ezra, Romy and Saskia.
Funeral to be held at South Shields Crematorium on 20th August at 1:15pm, afterwards at
Whitburn Golf Club.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to
The Northern Brainwave
Appeal at RVI.
Ann is resting at Peter Johnson Chapel of Rest, Whiteleas Way, South Shields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
