CLARK Ann
(nee Hitcham) Passed away peacefully at
Ashlea Mews Care Home on the 18th February, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of Alf, beloved mam of Susan, Keith and the late Stephen, loving nana of Aaron, Sam, Hope
and Paige, mother-in-law of Martin and sister of June and Hazel.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 1st March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
