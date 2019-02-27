|
Nelson Captain Andrew Ernest Deputy Harbour Master (retired). Devoted husband of Hilda
and loving father of
Christopher and Barry.
Passed away February 16th,
aged 87 years.
REST IN PEACE.
Funeral Service will be held at
Seafarers Mission Chapel, South Shields on Wednesday 6th March at 10.30am prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired for
The Mission Of Seafarers,
a box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
