|
|
|
FENWICK South Shields Andrew John, aged 53 years,
passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 6th August 2019.
Loving husband to Tricia,
treasured father to
Sarah, Beccy and Danny.
Requiem mass to be held on
Thursday 22nd August at
St Gregory's RC Church
at 10am, followed by committal
service at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection in lieu of
flowers will be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Donations may be received at
the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019