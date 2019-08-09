Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00
St Gregory's RC Church
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
Andrew Fenwick Notice
FENWICK South Shields Andrew John, aged 53 years,
passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 6th August 2019.
Loving husband to Tricia,
treasured father to
Sarah, Beccy and Danny.
Requiem mass to be held on
Thursday 22nd August at
St Gregory's RC Church
at 10am, followed by committal
service at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection in lieu of
flowers will be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Donations may be received at
the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
