SCOTT (Monkton Village, Jarrow) Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 9th October, aged 84 years, Allan.
Beloved husband of
Anne (née Thompson),
loving dad of Andrea,
a dear father in law of Allan,
adored grandad of Aaron.
Allan will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Allan's life
will take place at South Shields
Crematorium on Wednesday
23rd October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019