Resources More Obituaries for Allan Reah Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allan Reah

1946 - 2019 Notice REAH Allan Peat

1946- 2019 The family of the late Allan Peat Reah of South Shields who died on the 31st July 2019, would like to thank friends and neighbours who visited Allan during his last months,

sent cards and messages of condolences, attended his funeral and made charitable donations.

The donations totalled £900.00

and will be distributed to

Macmillan Nurses, St Bede's Hospice at Gateshead and Cancer Research. Our thanks also go to the Macmillan Nurses, and the Nurses and Staff at St Bede's Hospice, along with all medical staff involved in Allan's care at Freeman Hospital and South Tyneside Hospital.

We also wish to thank Kim Thompson, the funeral celebrant, and Tynedale Family Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.

Special thanks go to Tony Beckett, Judith Pickering and the staff of Northern Sign & Interpreting Limited, who provided both Allan and ourselves with practical and emotional support

throughout his illness. Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.