Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Reah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Reah

Notice Condolences

Allan Reah Notice
REAH South Shields Peacefully after a long illness on the 31st July 2019 aged 72 years, Allan Peat. Beloved cousin of Jean, Harry, Anne, Brian and the late Ann. Allan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
15th August 2019 at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.