REAH South Shields Peacefully after a long illness on the 31st July 2019 aged 72 years, Allan Peat. Beloved cousin of Jean, Harry, Anne, Brian and the late Ann. Allan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
15th August 2019 at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019