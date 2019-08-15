Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium Chapel
SMITH (South Shields) Peacefully after a long illness on August 10th 2019, aged 94 years
Alice (née Cummings),
dearest wife of the late Alan,
much loved mother of Alan and Warren, treasured and adored mother-in-law of Yvonne and Margaret, a dearly loved grandma of Sarah, Andrew and Laura,
sister of the late Jack, sister-in-law of Joan, Marjorie and the late Kathleen and Ken.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society, a donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, South Shields.
Tel. 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
