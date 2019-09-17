|
Dutton South Shields
Alfred (Alf) Peacefully in hospital on
August 30th, aged 93 years, Alf.
A beloved husbasnd of the late Irene, a dear dad of Ronnie, Pamela, Patricia, Irene, Sheryl, and Denise, and a very dear grandad, great grandad and great great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the
Alzheimer's Trust.
Friends are very welcome to The Customs House, South Shields, after the service to celebrate Alf's Life.
All enquiries to C M Walkers Funeral Service Tel: 0191 447 0180
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019