Marshall Alf Passed away peacefully at home on
17th March, 2019, aged 76 years.
Much loved Husband of Babs and loved Dad of Lynne and Gordon
and a loving Grandad.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service
at Saltwell Crematorium
on Monday 25th March, 2019
at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to be split between Macmillan and Daft as a Brush Cancer Charities.
Alf will be resting at
Your Choice Funerals,
61 Station Road, Hebburn NE31 1LA
For all enquiries tel 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
