Scott South Shields Peacefully in hospital on the
15th February 2019, aged 94 years, Alexander (Alex).
A dearly loved husband of Carol.
A devoted dad of Joanne,
step dad of David and the late Michael.
Dear father in law of Gary.
An adored granda of Dillon, Harvey, Darcey, Yasmin and the late Glen
and Michael.
Great granda of Lauren and Glen.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Oswalds Hospice, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
