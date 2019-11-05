Home

NICOL Alexander (Wardley formerly Hebburn)
Peacefully in the Marie Curie Hospice on 24th October
aged 79 years Alex, loving son
to the late John Edward and
Mary Agnes, loving brother to
Mary and the late Teresa, Jenny, John and Peter. Kind and loving uncle, great uncle and a great friend.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie Hospice, a collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
