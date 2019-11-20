|
|
|
DADD Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 13th November 2019,
aged 77 years, Alexander.
Devoted husband of Sylvia,
loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Please meet for Requiem Mass
at St Aloysius RC Church on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 10.15 am, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am. No flowers by
Alexander's request please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation, donations my be received at the Church and the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019