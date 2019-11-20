Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:15
St Aloysius RC Church
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Alexander Dadd Notice
DADD Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 13th November 2019,
aged 77 years, Alexander.
Devoted husband of Sylvia,
loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Please meet for Requiem Mass
at St Aloysius RC Church on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 10.15 am, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am. No flowers by
Alexander's request please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation, donations my be received at the Church and the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
