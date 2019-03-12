Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
09:00
South Shields Crematorium
Alex Locklan Notice
LOCKLAN Jarrow Formerly South Shields.
peacefully at home with loved ones on 7th March 2019, aged 75 years, Alex. Much loved husband of Margaret (nee Connor).
A loved dad of Jane and Dan,
father-in-law of Paula,
cherished granda of Jamie,
devoted brother of Pat.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 9.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired can be left after the service for Macmillan, Marie Curie and
Cancer Connections.
All welcome back afterwards to Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
