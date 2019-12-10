|
|
|
Clark Jarrow Peacefully in his sleep on
4th December 2019,
aged 71 years, Alex.
Devoted husband of
Liz (née Gallant), much loved
dad of Johnathan and Simon,
loved brother of David, Robert and the late Raymond, father-in-law of Debbie and Ann, loving granda of Jacob, Isacc and Ellen-Jane.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
can be left after the service
for Cancer Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019