Porter Jarrow Peacefully at home after long illness surrounded by his loving family on the 30th November 2019
aged 82 years, Albert.
A treasured husband of Brenda.
An amazing dad of Veronica,
Paul, Brian and Marie.
A dear father in law of Deborah.
A fantastic granda of
Jade and James, Christopher, Gareth, Nicola, Antony, Karl, Jessica, Sean, Bryonny and the late Emma,
and his great grandchildren Charlie and Ralph. Albert will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. Please meet at St Bede's RC Church for Requiem Mass on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 9:30am followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 10:30am. No flowers by the family's request please. Donations in lieu to The Marie Curie Nurses.
Donations may be received at the Church and the Crematorium. Albert will be resting at Palmer House Ellison Street Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019