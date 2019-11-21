Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Albert Osborne Notice
OSBORNE Albert (Ossy) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 19th November 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Mavis,
much loved dad of Peter and Stephen, father in law of Kara and Kerry, loving grandad of Ashley, Josh, Ben and Owen.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals
Tel 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
