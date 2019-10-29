|
|
|
NORMAN Albert Henry (Harry) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 20th October 2019.
Beloved husband of Sheila (formerly Wilson, Née Charles). Friend and stepfather of Paul and wife Kathy, brother in law of Dave and the late Rita, loved uncle of Judith and Mark, adored great uncle of Thomas, Zoe and Eleni.
Service at West Harton Methodist Church on Wednesday 6th November at 12.15pm followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm.
All welcome for refreshments at The Sea Hotel, South Shields. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to
West Harton Methodist Church.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019