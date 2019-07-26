|
Ware South Shields Peacefully at home on 19th July 2019, aged 87 years, Alan.
Much loved husband of Nancy
(Nee Shaw), loving dad of Denise, Alison and Jennifer, father in law of Jeff, Andrew and Gareth, proud grandfather of Jane, Catherine, Caroline, Andrew, Stuart and Lewis, dear brother of Iris Wood.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, can be left for COPD.
All welcome back afterwards to Whitburn Golf Club.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 26, 2019