Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Ware

Notice Condolences Gallery

Alan Ware Notice
Ware South Shields Peacefully at home on 19th July 2019, aged 87 years, Alan.
Much loved husband of Nancy
(Nee Shaw), loving dad of Denise, Alison and Jennifer, father in law of Jeff, Andrew and Gareth, proud grandfather of Jane, Catherine, Caroline, Andrew, Stuart and Lewis, dear brother of Iris Wood.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, can be left for COPD.
All welcome back afterwards to Whitburn Golf Club.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.