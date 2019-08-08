|
|
|
Todd Alan (Monkseaton, formerly of South Shields)
Suddenly in hospital on 3rd August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Michael and the late Stephen,
dear father in law of Jackie,
loving grandad of Kieran, Amanda and Stephen, and a great grandad of Kane. Alan will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Please meet for funeral service at Tynemouth Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Kidney Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019