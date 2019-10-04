|
LYNN Alan Peacefully in Seahaven Care Home on 30th September, aged 81 years.
Beloved partner of Jean, also a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad,
brother, uncle and friend.
Alan will be sadly missed.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Friday
11th October in South Shields Crematorium at 9:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Northern Centre for Cancer Care.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019