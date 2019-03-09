|
Graham Alan Dad.
No words or rhymes can express how I feel.
You gave me a lifetime of support, love and laughter.
So many great memories to keep in my heart, for that I will be eternally grateful.
You were a dad in a million.
Your loving daughter Lynn
and son-in-law Charlie xx
Granda.
Through the warmth
that you brought and the
kindness you taught.
You shaped us to be the same.
Now in our hearts is where you rest, and our love shall never wane.
Thank you for everything,
Night night, Jamie and Daniel xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
