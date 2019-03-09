Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Graham

Notice Condolences

Alan Graham Notice
GRAHAM Alan Dad.
How will I ever get over losing you ? I won't,
but what I will do is carry you around in my heart every day.
With the wonderful memories
we made together, from my amazing childhood and right throughout my life.
They will stay with me forever like my love for you always in my heart.
Your loving daughter Jill
and son-in-law Brian xxx

Grandad.
Remembering you is easy,
we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that won't
ever go away.
We'll hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain.
Thank you for the best memories, life will never be the same,
Love you always Grandad,
Erin and Kendall xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.