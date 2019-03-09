GRAHAM Alan Dad.

How will I ever get over losing you ? I won't,

but what I will do is carry you around in my heart every day.

With the wonderful memories

we made together, from my amazing childhood and right throughout my life.

They will stay with me forever like my love for you always in my heart.

Your loving daughter Jill

and son-in-law Brian xxx



Grandad.

Remembering you is easy,

we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that won't

ever go away.

We'll hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain.

Thank you for the best memories, life will never be the same,

Love you always Grandad,

Erin and Kendall xx Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More