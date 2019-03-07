Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Alan Graham

Notice Condolences

Alan Graham Notice
GRAHAM South Shields Alan passed away peacefully at home on the 3rd March 2019,
aged 80 years. Reunited with his loving wife, the late Sylvia.
A cherished dad of Lynn, Jill and Daryl and adored granda.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Dementia UK and Cancer Research. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
