|
|
|
GRAHAM South Shields Alan passed away peacefully at home on the 3rd March 2019,
aged 80 years. Reunited with his loving wife, the late Sylvia.
A cherished dad of Lynn, Jill and Daryl and adored granda.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Dementia UK and Cancer Research. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More