Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Alan Gardner Notice
Gardner (Sunderland) Peacefully in hospital on March 20th, aged 68 years, Alan after a long illness bravely borne.
Dearly beloved husband of June, much loved dad of Stephen, a dear father-in-law of Lynsey, also a devoted grandad of Jacob.
Will be sadly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday April 2nd at 12:30pm.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
Alan will be resting in
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way, South Shields.
The family would like to invite family and friends to join them back at
Mill View Social Club, Fulwell.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
