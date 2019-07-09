|
|
|
Fawcett South Shields Peacefully passed away after
a short illness on the
4th July 2019, aged 82 years,
Alan. A loving dad to Lynda, Derek, twins Anne and Paul and a
beloved brother of Jack.
Alan will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium
on Monday 15th July 2019
at 10:30am.
Donations may be received
for Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 9, 2019