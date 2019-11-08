Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Alan Davison

Notice Condolences

Alan Davison Notice
Davison Alan Suddenly at home, November 3rd, aged 71.
Beloved Son of Isabella, missed by Brother John, Sister-in-law Lynne, Uncle to Sharon, Kenneth
and Paddy.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be
at the crematorium.
Alan will be resting at
Co-op Funeral Care, South Shields.
All welcome afterwards to
The New Mill.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
