|
|
|
Davison Alan Suddenly at home, November 3rd, aged 71.
Beloved Son of Isabella, missed by Brother John, Sister-in-law Lynne, Uncle to Sharon, Kenneth
and Paddy.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be
at the crematorium.
Alan will be resting at
Co-op Funeral Care, South Shields.
All welcome afterwards to
The New Mill.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019