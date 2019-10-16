Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Alan Crutwell Notice
Crutwell Alan (South Shields)
Passed away peacefully at home
on October 10th, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Sylvia, beloved father of Graham and Neil, father in law of Janice and Maria, grandfather of Kevin, Ian, Laura and Callum, great grandfather of Charlie, Lucy, Oliver and Jack.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.15am.
Flowers or donations in lieu,
if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
