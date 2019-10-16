|
|
|
Crutwell Alan (South Shields)
Passed away peacefully at home
on October 10th, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Sylvia, beloved father of Graham and Neil, father in law of Janice and Maria, grandfather of Kevin, Ian, Laura and Callum, great grandfather of Charlie, Lucy, Oliver and Jack.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.15am.
Flowers or donations in lieu,
if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019