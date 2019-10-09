Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Alan Carrahar Notice
Carrahar Jarrow After a long illness on 3rd October 2019 in hospital, aged 71 years, Alan.
Beloved husband of Doris,
much loved dad of Alan, John, Steven and the late Gary,
father-in-law of Johanna and Leslie.
A loved grumpy granda of Christopher, Joseph and Dean.
A dear brother of Jackie.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
can be left after the service
for Cancer Connections.
Alan will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow, tel 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
