Bryant South Shields Beloved husband of Margaret,
loving dad of Gary and his girl Hayley,
grandad of Lee-Jay, Luke,
Anna and Alyah, a much loved
brother and uncle.
Nine long years away from home Alan, you never changed to us,
you remained the same handsome,
loving and funny man.
We cherish the memories
you forgot, we locked them
away to look at every day.
Please meet at South Shields
Crematorium on Thursday
14th November 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society,
donations may be received
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
