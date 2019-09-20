Home

William Kirby

William Kirby Notice
Kirby William Henry (Bill) Aged 85 years, of Fulwood,
former Hairdresser and
renowned Sheffield Artist.
Died peacefully on 15th September
in St. Luke's Hospice.
Loving husband of Audrey, much loved father of Carlton, Paul & Sallyann and very dear grandfather of seven. Service at St. John's Church, Ranmoor on Friday 11th October at 1.00pm, followed by private interment in Liverpool. Family flowers only please, donations if wished, made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019
