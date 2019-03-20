Home

Ibberson William Robert Of Rawdon, died peacefully with his family around him on February 21st, 2019.

A much loved father, grandfather
and friend.

The funeral service will be held at
St Margaret's Church, Horsforth on
Tuesday March 26th at 1.30 p.m.
No flowers please but donations in memory may be made to
Parkinsons UK or R.N.L.I.
A collection box will be available at the service.

Enquiries to Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors Tel 0113 258 2134.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019
