Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00
Abbey Lane Cemetery Chapel
Paul Ainley

Notice Condolences

Paul Ainley Notice
AINLEY Paul Raymond Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 12th March, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Beverly, loving dad of Mark, Natalie and David. A special grandad of Bailey and Lilly and great grandad of Jaxon and Carson.
Funeral service to be held at
Abbey Lane Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 9th April at 12.00noon.
Any flowers or donations, if preferred, made payable to the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
