Evans Ninian Peter Neil Died peacefully on
6th November 2019
aged 84 years.
Stonyhurst College (1948-53),
South Lancashire Regiment
(1953-55), a longstanding
supporter of the Falklands
Families Association.
A much loved brother of Martin and a good friend to Andrea, Simon, Jane, Peter, Kathryn and Paul.
Funeral service at Our Lady of Beauchief and St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, Meadowhead, at 1pm on Thursday 28th November. No flowers please.
Donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation, and can be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019