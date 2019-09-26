|
Wilson Michael Stanley Aged 75 years of Fulwood,
died peacefully on 15th September
in St. Luke's Hospice.
Much loved husband of the late Angela, father of James, father-in-law of Tara, grandfather of Thomas & Ella
and partner of Lavinia.
Service at Christ Church, Fulwood on Friday 4th October at 11.30am,
followed by committal at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if wished, made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019