ACKROYD Malcolm Robert Aged 87 years, of Ecclesall
and former teacher.
Died peacefully on 24th May in hospital.
Beloved husband of Pam, loving father of Chris and Johnny, dear father-in-law to Susan and Jo, much loved grandad of James and Ben, very dear brother of Brenda and the late Tom,
brother-in-law of Terry and Avril, Cedric and Joan and a dear uncle.
Funeral service at St. William of York R.C. Church, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield on Thursday 20th June at 12 noon, followed by interment at
Ecclesall Churchyard.
No flowers please. Donations,
if wished, made payable to either
'Alzheimer's Society' or 'Wateraid'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on June 6, 2019
