Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30
Holy Trinity Church
Millhouses
Joy Twine

Joy Twine Notice
TWINE Joy P Passed away peacefully on
November 8th, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff and a much
loved mum of David, Robert, Elizabeth
and Susan. Cherished grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Millhouses on
Wednesday November 27th at 11:30am.
Immediate family flowers only,
donations in lieu if wished made
payable to St Luke's Hospice may
be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
