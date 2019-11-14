|
ABRAHAMS John Allott Passed away peacefully on 30th October 2019, aged 96 at Adelaide Care Home, Bexleyheath, Kent.
A devoted husband and family man, who will be greatly missed by all his children, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren,
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Christ Church, 174A Broadway, Bexleyheath, Kent, DA6 7EE on
19th November at 1pm. Flowers may be sent on the morning to W. Uden, Funeral Directors, 6 Townley Road, Bexleyheath, Kent, DA6 7HL. Donations if desired in memory of John may be made to The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund (RAFBF) either on the day at the funeral or on-line at www.rafbf.org/donate
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019