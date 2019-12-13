|
|
|
Schroeder Dr Harry Glynne Aged 87 years, former consultant anaesthetist, died peacefully on 11th December. Loving husband of Betty and a very dear father,
father-in-law and grandfather.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th December at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4 - 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made
online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019