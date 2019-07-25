|
ABRAHAMS Betty
(née Bradshaw) Passed away 2nd July 2019, aged 96, in Bexleyheath, Kent. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, greatly missed by husband John, family and friends.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Bexleyheath Broadway, 29th July, 2pm. Flowers may be sent on the morning to W. Uden, Funeral Directors, 6 Townley Road, Bexleyheath, Kent, DA6 7HL. Donations, if desired, in memory of
Betty may be made to The Stroke Association, contact details on-line at https://www.stroke.org.uk/donate/
make-donation
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on July 25, 2019