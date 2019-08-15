|
|
|
CARVER (nee Baker) On August 3rd, Barbara Mary
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony
and much loved mother of
Simon & Sarah, mother-in-law of Maria and Jonathan. Grandmother of Jake, Sam, George, Abigail and Max.
Funeral service to be held
at Christ Church, Dore
on Thursday August 22nd at 1.45pm followed by cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu made payable to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Earsham St, S4 7LS.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019