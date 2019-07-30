|
JENKINS Yvonne
(nee Marshall) (North Berwick / Winchcombe, Gloucs)
Following a short illness, passed peacefully at home, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Yvonne, dearly beloved wife of Allan, much loved mother of Karen, loving grannie to Charlie and Isla and a dear mother-in-law of Edward. Funeral service at Cheltenham Crematorium, Willow Chapel, on Thursday, August 8, at 11.15 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Colourful bright clothing encouraged. Gentlemen - ties not necessary.
Published in The Scotsman on July 30, 2019