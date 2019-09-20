|
COGHILL William Stewart (Edinburgh)
Stewart died peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019, loved and loving husband of Louise (Louie), dear father to Derek and Judy, father-in-law of Andrew, beloved grandpa to Heather and Alister and dearly loved brother of Nancie and Elma. Family committal, followed by a Thanksgiving Service in Greenbank Parish Church at 2.30 pm, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please. Donations may be made at the service in aid of The Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 20, 2019