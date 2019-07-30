|
MORTON William (Willie) (Stirling / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on July, 19, 2019. Willie (head groundsman at George Watson's College for 33 years), much loved husband of Katie, proud father of Keith and a dear brother, uncle, father-in-law, brother-in-law, son-in-law and soon to be grandfather. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, August 9, at 2.45 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, there will be an opportunity for donations for Sporting Start and British Heart Foundation at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on July 30, 2019