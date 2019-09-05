|
|
|
SINCLAIR William Leslie (Les) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, Les, adored husband of the late Dot and Joyce, loving dad to Nancy, Billy, Fiona, Hamish and Alex and legendary grandfather and great-grandfather. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Thursday, September 12, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited. Flowers, if desired, to Porteous Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Edinburgh, EH14 5DA.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019