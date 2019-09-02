|
|
|
COCKBURN William John (Bill) (Aberlady)
Grace, Jane and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and support during Bill's long illness. Special thanks to doctors, nurses and Bluebird Care. Thanks also to the Rev Brian Hilsley for his very warm and comforting service and appreciation to Wood & Hay for their professional arrangements. The sum of £300 was raised for Aberlady Parish Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 2, 2019