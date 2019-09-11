Home

Andrew Ironside Funeral Services (Biggar)
2 High Street
Biggar, Lanarkshire ML12 6BN
01899 220602
ADAMSON William John (Blyth Bridge)
The family would like to thank everyone most sincerely for their kind thoughts, cards and flowers received after our recent bereavement. Thank you to all who attended the Thanksgiving service at the church and for the generous donations to the retiring collection amounting to £2077, which will be divided between the Borders Macmillan Centre and the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital. Thanks to Rev Nancy Norman, for her comforting service and to Ironside Funeral Services, Biggar, for all the arrangements.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 11, 2019
